JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Moghalu Faults Buhari On Provision Of Forex By CBN – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
Young Progressive Party 2019 Presidential candidate, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Professor in International Business and Public Policy at the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Kingsley Moghalu, has faulted President Buhari’s directive on non-provision of foreign exchange for food importation. Recall …

moghalu.PNG


Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2YNzMb9

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top