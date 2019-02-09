The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has unveiled a N1trillion venture capital for the creative industry and start-up business in Nigeria if elected as president.
Making this known at an interactive session with small business owners and creative industry entrepreneurs …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2SJHz6l
Get More Nigeria Political News
Making this known at an interactive session with small business owners and creative industry entrepreneurs …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2SJHz6l
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]