My attention has been drawn to a news headline titled” Igbo Presidency: Don’t Repeat Moghalu’s Mistakes, Ngige Tells Ndigbo”.
The headline and underlining news story, was based on an interview that Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment granted. In the said interview Dr. Ngige was reported …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2UlD81A
Get More Nigeria Political News
The headline and underlining news story, was based on an interview that Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment granted. In the said interview Dr. Ngige was reported …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2UlD81A
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]