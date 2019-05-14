World Monsanto Ordered to Pay $2 Billion in Case Tying Weed Killer to Cancer – TIME

#1
A jury on Monday ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto Co. to pay a combined $2.055 billion to a couple claiming that the company’s popular weed killer Roundup Ready caused their cancers.

The jury’s verdict is the third such courtroom loss for Monsanto in California since August, but …



Read more via TIME – http://bit.ly/2Vrzn84

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top