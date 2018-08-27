Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro More firms defy pensions’ employee enrolment rules – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Corporate organisations in the Information Technology (IT) and real estate sectors have joined a number of other sector operators to defy the rules of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014, which mandated them to register their workers under the Contributory Pension …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2BYhUQa

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top