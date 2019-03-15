General Health More People Are Dying of Dementia Than Ever—but How Does It Kill You? – Prevention

Dementia deaths have more than doubled in the U.S. in less than two decades, a new government report shows. People are living longer, but doctors are also becoming more aware of the disease, which could explain the uptick.

Doctors explain how dementia can cause life-threatening complications and what you can …



It totally depends. Prior to age 60 to 65, it is termed "early onset dementia." There is both rapidly and slowly progressive dementia. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, people diagnosed with it live approximately 7 years after diagnosis. Less than 3% live more than 15 years after diagnosis. In the very early stages, it is termed "delirium" which affects memory, attention, language, and problem-solving, which has to be present at least 6 months to then be diagnosed as dementia. There are at least 5 forms of dementia: Alzheimer's, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia, semantic dementia, and dementia with Lewy bodies - 10% have more than one form at a time, called "mixed dementia."
 

