A video documentary focuses on prostitution and human trafficking in Germany was aired.The video documentary report reveals that most women working in prostitution in Germany are migrants – many of them are victims of human trafficking, most of the women are from Eastern Europe or Nigeria. The video shows Nigerian prostitutes on the streets of Germany because it's legal there.Some estimates say up to 90% of the women in prostitution in Germany are migrants. While prostitution is mainly legal in Germany, many of the women in the business are victims of human trafficking. They are often lured with false promises of well-paid work and then forced into prostitution when they arrive Europe.