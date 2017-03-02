A Zimbabwean woman has reportedly killed her daughter because she cooked eggs for breakfast. According to Zimnews, Mercy Marigo from Gokwe hit her daughter, Tapuwanashe, with a burning log of wood who then lost consciousness. Neighbours who witnessed the incident said Marigo got angry at her daughter because she cooked two eggs for breakfast without her consent and hit the head of Tapuwanashe with a burning wood after which she slumped. Realising the gravity of the action, she rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. Marigo has been arrested by the police and now awaits trial at the magistrates’ court.