Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Mothers-to-be who eat seafood daily less likely to have children with attention deficit disorder – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Mothers-to-be who eat lots of seafood are less likely to have children who struggle to pay attention, a study has suggested.

Scientists also uncovered rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) were …

cold room.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OuidH2

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top