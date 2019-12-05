Man United vs Tottenham ended 2-1 in favour of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford.
A double for Marcus Rashford was enough for the Red Devils to shoot themselves above Spurs on the table as Dele Alli scored his side's only goal.....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2OTNnrb
Get More Nigeria Sports News
A double for Marcus Rashford was enough for the Red Devils to shoot themselves above Spurs on the table as Dele Alli scored his side's only goal.....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2OTNnrb
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 22.7 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[56]