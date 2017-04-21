Cameras caught Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, staring and kissing a lucky charm shortly before Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal during the Europa League quarter final second leg against Anderlecht on Thursday. Mourinho was caught on cameras just as the second half of extra-time was about to begin at Old Trafford. Manchester United had earlier drew 1-1 against the Belgium side last week and needed an outright win to advance to the semi-final. While the game was still tied on 1-1, the Portuguese pulled out a small item from his pocket, had a long gaze at it before bringing it up to his face and planting a kiss on it. He then placed it back in his pocket. Seconds later, Rashford popped up to secure the 2-1 victory over the Belgians and United’s spot in the Europa League semi-finals. The 19-year-old hotshot slotted home from close-range, much to the relief of his boss. The object appeared to be a small book, which looked to have some writing on the left-hand side, which is what he appeared to be reading as he looked at it. See photos below: