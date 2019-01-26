Politics Mrs Buhari urges women, youths to vote for APC, protect their votes, shun violence – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria

#1
Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged women and youths to vote massively vote for APC, and stay back to protect their votes in the forthcoming general elections.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, made the …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2TfDGmp

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top