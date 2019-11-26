Business MTN leads Nigeria to first 5G trial in W’Africa – Newtelegraph

#1
Nigeria yesterday became the first West African country to experiment the deployment of 5G technology as MTN Nigeria carried out a successful trial in Abuja.

The telecommunications operator said the trial was the result of a strong collaboration between the …

mtn.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2QRwu1F

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top