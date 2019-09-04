JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro MTN office in Bodija set on fire by angry protesters (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
An MTN office at Bodija in the capital city of Oyo State, Ibadan was set on fire last night on the heels of the protest which ensued after Nigerians in South Africa were subjected to xenophobic attacks.

A video of the MTN office which was set on fire by …


Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Lq31HD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[47]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top