Leicester City manager, Craig Shakespeare, has insisted that Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa, is still in his plans despite his limited playing time this season. Musa has only started 13 games for the Foxes all season, with seven of those coming in the Premier League. He has scored four goals in all competitions. Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton in the Premier League, Shakespeare also played down recent reports of Musa’s domestic row with his wife. “I have spoken to him and he assured me there wasn’t a lot in it. It was a police matter that has been cleared up,” he told the club’s website on Saturday. “He has been fine in training. We are there to support him if he needs anything, but he has also been reminded of his conduct within the club. “They’re all in my thoughts, Musa being one of them. He’s trained very well in the last couple of days. “Players will tell you they want a run of games. When you come on this side it’s very hard to give them a run of games because sometimes there are other people in front of them. “He’s shown glimpses and we have to make sure they’re all ready.”