Nigerian rapper Ruggedman unleashes a new tune ‘Sucasa Micasa‘ to mark his birthday and he features street ambassador and “legbegbe” crooner, Mr Real.
This new song is a mix of Nigerian shaku shaku and South African Quom sounds...
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2QNhPCe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
This new song is a mix of Nigerian shaku shaku and South African Quom sounds...
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2QNhPCe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[105]