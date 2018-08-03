Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Entertainment [Music] Sarkodie – Black Excellence – Naijaloaded

Heavyweight Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie shares a new cut titled “Black Excellence” produced by Nova.

Sarkodie goes hard on the socially conscious track as he uses it as an avenue to talk about some of life’s pressing issues....



