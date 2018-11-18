Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, is a multi-talented rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, comedian and recording artist.
He started taking a keen interest in music as far back as 1991; miming at school parties and writing his own lyrics. He attributes his early influence to his elder …
via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TonNKN
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He started taking a keen interest in music as far back as 1991; miming at school parties and writing his own lyrics. He attributes his early influence to his elder …
via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TonNKN
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[21]