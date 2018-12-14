Hugely respected Nigerian-British actor, David Oyelowo, said like many people of his generation, his father was not favourably disposed to his decision to become an actor when he was starting out in the movie industry.
According to the Gringo actor, his father, Stephen Oyelowo, reacted like a typical …
via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Bi6YJk
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to the Gringo actor, his father, Stephen Oyelowo, reacted like a typical …
via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Bi6YJk
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]