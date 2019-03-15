The Senate has approved the thirty thousand Naira (N30,000) national minimum wage. The lawmakers also approved Seventy-five thousand naira(N75,000) as penalty for non-compliance. This agreement was reached by the Senate Committee on New Minimum Wage, according to Senator Shehu Sani(Kaduna Central). In a tweet on Thursday, the …
