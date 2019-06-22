Indigenous rapper, Naeto C, has been appointed as special adviser on Lagos liaison by the new governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha.
The news didn’t come as a surprise to some quarters because of his deep political root. The self-claimed “only singer with an Msc” is the son of a …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2XqVkcq
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The news didn’t come as a surprise to some quarters because of his deep political root. The self-claimed “only singer with an Msc” is the son of a …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2XqVkcq
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]