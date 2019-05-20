The Ongoing news circulating about Naira Marley’s release has been declined as A top source in the EFCC who spoke to SaharaReporters said the video was mere propaganda by friends of the musician who are desperate to launder his image.
Contrary to a video circulating online which show Azeez …
Read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2LXT2wD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Contrary to a video circulating online which show Azeez …
Read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2LXT2wD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]