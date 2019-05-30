The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has been charged to fashion out new ways of increasing the current $70 billion investment in the telecommunications sector.
Although several accolades were given the NCC for piloting the affairs of the industry incredibly …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2XkNSMI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Although several accolades were given the NCC for piloting the affairs of the industry incredibly …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2XkNSMI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]