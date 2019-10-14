As the stories keep coming about malicious apps finding their way onto Google’s Play Store, one serious concern is the increasingly sophisticated efforts made by those apps to hide their intent from users.
Well, the latest report from the team at Sophos has found 15 harmful apps that …
Read more via Forbes – https://ift.tt/31aoBWo
Get more World News
Well, the latest report from the team at Sophos has found 15 harmful apps that …
Read more via Forbes – https://ift.tt/31aoBWo
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]