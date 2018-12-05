Brazil legend Pele admitted it’s hard to defend Neymar from criticism over what is perceived as excessive simulation and has urged him to make the most of his ability.
Neymar came under fire for his on-field theatrics at the World Cup, where the ‘Selecao’ were beaten in the quarter-finals by Belgium. Three-time World …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2PlrQ7w
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Neymar came under fire for his on-field theatrics at the World Cup, where the ‘Selecao’ were beaten in the quarter-finals by Belgium. Three-time World …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2PlrQ7w
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]