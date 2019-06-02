Featured Thread #1
A woman has accused Brazil football player Neymar of raping her in Paris, according to a Sao Paulo police report seen by Reuters. She was alleging that the world-renowned sports star drunkenly assaulted her at an up-market hotel in the French capital. The accusation was the latest …
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2W7BTQY
