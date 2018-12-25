Nicki Minaj has reportedly joined the voice cast of Angry Birds Movie 2.
According to Variety, the sequel is due in theaters on Aug. 16, 2019, and the rapper will be acting alongside Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage, and Danny McBride, who will all reprise their roles from the first movie. …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2ELDG9l
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to Variety, the sequel is due in theaters on Aug. 16, 2019, and the rapper will be acting alongside Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage, and Danny McBride, who will all reprise their roles from the first movie. …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2ELDG9l
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]