Entertainment Nicki Minaj Joins the Cast of ‘Angry Birds Movie 2’ – Olisa.tv

#1
Nicki Minaj has reportedly joined the voice cast of Angry Birds Movie 2.

According to Variety, the sequel is due in theaters on Aug. 16, 2019, and the rapper will be acting alongside Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage, and Danny McBride, who will all reprise their roles from the first movie. …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2ELDG9l

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top