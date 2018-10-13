Politics Niger PDP Releases Final List of Candidates for the 2019 Elections – Thisdaylive

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state has released its candidates for all the elections slated for 2019 with its gubernatorial candidate Alhaji Umar Nasko topping the list.

The list is, however, still silent on the running mate for the standard bearer. State chairman …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2CFOwxl

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[103]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top