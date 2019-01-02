Nigeria’s external reserves increased by 11 per cent from the $38.912 billion it was as of January 2, 2018, to $43.195 billion as of December 28, 2018.
This represented an increase by $4.3 billion within the period. The reserves had dropped to about $41 billion in November last year. Save …
