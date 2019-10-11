THERE are indications that Nigeria’s oil production has increased by 400,000 barrels per day, bpd, with the restoration of Trans Forcados Pipeline.
The pipeline which has the capacity to deliver about 400,000 bpd was vandalised some weeks ago, a development which stalled the export …
Read more via Vanguard Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2pd9a2k
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The pipeline which has the capacity to deliver about 400,000 bpd was vandalised some weeks ago, a development which stalled the export …
Read more via Vanguard Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2pd9a2k
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]