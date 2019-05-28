Shell said last weekend that its probe panel, JIV team, confirmed four leak points on the Trans Ramon pipeline and identified the impacted areas in Odimodi community, Delta State.
This came as the company resumed operations of the pipeline. The pipeline, which was penultimate week shut …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2YSwQWe
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This came as the company resumed operations of the pipeline. The pipeline, which was penultimate week shut …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2YSwQWe
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]