Business Shell discovers four leak points on Trans Ramon pipeline – Newtelegraph

#1
Shell said last weekend that its probe panel, JIV team, confirmed four leak points on the Trans Ramon pipeline and identified the impacted areas in Odimodi community, Delta State.

This came as the company resumed operations of the pipeline. The pipeline, which was penultimate week shut …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2YSwQWe

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top