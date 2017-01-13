Submit Post Advertise

Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi To Make EPL Debut Against Chelsea on Saturday

    Leicester City’s Italian gaffer, Claudio Renieri, says Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi will be having his first taste of the English Premier League when they face Chelsea on Saturday.

    The 20-year-old defensive midfielder, who recently moved to the King Power Stadium outfit from Belgian side, Genk in a £15 million deal, showed astonishing performance in the Foxes’ 2-1 FA Cup win away at Everton last weekend.

    Ranieri has given a strong indication in keeping faith with him against Antonio Conte’s team.

    He told Leicester Mercury, “I think he’ll [Ndidi] make his debut against Chelsea.

    “I’ve been waiting for this kind of performance. He’ll get better the more he plays and understands the team.”

    Renieri, who was once a Chelsea boss, started Ndidi alongside Papy Mendy and Danny Drinkwater in a three-man midfield against Everton, said the versatile midfielder could find himself playing in various midfield setups.

    “Every match is different. Against Everton I wanted to play three midfielders, but that doesn’t mean every time I’ll play with three midfielders.”
     
