The federal fire service, has urged the national assembly to speedily amend fire service act 1963 to encourage the establishment of federal fire stations across the country. Joseph Anebi, comptroller-general, made the call when members of the house of representatives committee on interior visited fire service headquarters on Monday in Abuja for oversight. He said currently only 15 states in the country had fire service stations. Anaebi said Nigerians were vulnerable to dangers of fire outbreak and needed necessary precautionary measures were adopted. “Cases of fire outbreaks in Nigeria which always leave a lot of destruction in its wake, both in human lives and property abound in recent time,” he said. “So, we are concerned about the absence of functional fire service stations in some states because we are concerned about every Nigerian. “Some states don’t have functional firefighting equipment and you need to also help us talk to the governors because when we approach them they think we are coming to collect their job.” Anebi also urged Nigerians to subscribe to the Fire Alert System (FAS) application introduced by the service to fight fire outbreak. He said the call was in view of the need to facilitate prompt response to incidents of fire across the country.