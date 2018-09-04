Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Business Nigeria-China Partnership Yields $5bn Infrastructure Projects – Thisdaylive

Nigeria’s partnership with China through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) resulted in the execution of vital infrastructure across the country valued at over $5 billion in the last three years.

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday in Beijing at the FOCAC Round Table meeting, attended …



