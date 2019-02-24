According to INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmoud, in a press briefing on Sunday has informed Nigerians to disregard results circulating on social media.
He said that, only INEC had the right to declare results. Professor Yakubu also informed the media that voting is still on in some areas …
