Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has said that any underaged person trying to get accredited will be instantly arrested.
The electoral boss said this on Friday, while addressing stakeholders in Abuja, on it’s readiness to conduct elections tomorrow, reiterating his commitment …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2VeLmG2
Get More Nigeria Political News
The electoral boss said this on Friday, while addressing stakeholders in Abuja, on it’s readiness to conduct elections tomorrow, reiterating his commitment …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2VeLmG2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]