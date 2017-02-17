The Federal Government has released over N775 million to the National Population Commission (NPC) for the conduct of Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise, in preparation for next year's census. EAD is a process of deploying high calibre technology to divide the land mass of a country into small units that can be easily covered by a team of enumerators during census enumeration. The exercise, which is expected to begin on February 20 and end on March 10, constitutes the foundation on which the census architecture stands. "At the end of the EAD Phase 3, the commission would have successfully demarcated 74 LGAs and remaining 700 LGAs will be covered under the subsequent phases of EAD," an official stated. A 50 person demarcation team has been recruited in all the states and the FCT and will be trained from February 13 to 19, 2017 at the state level.