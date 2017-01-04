Nigeria's Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has announced that the federal government would ban the importation of petroleum products starting from 2018. According to Punch, he said it is wrong Nigeria to rely on crude oil alone. "By 2018, Nigeria will stop the importation of refined petroleum products into the country; since independence in 1960, the country has relied on a single commodity and failed to diversify its economy; even now, we export crude oil and import petroleum products.