Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Nigeria Hosts ITU Workshop On Internet Governance In Africa – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Nigeria will host this year’s International Telecommunications Union annual regional human capacity building workshop.

Disclosing this, the administrator of the Digital Bridge Institute, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said the theme of the workshop is: “Strengthening capacities in Internet governance in Africa.” The event, to be held at the Shehu …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PJ432L

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top