As much as seven suicide bombers on Thursday blew themselves up in a bid to infiltrate Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, AFP reports. Earlier reports said the bomb blasts claimed some lives but Mohammed Kanar of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Friday there were no civilian or military casualties, as the would-be bombers arrived after the 10pm (21:00 GMT) curfew. "People were indoors. There was no one on the streets," Kanar, who is NEMA's northeast coordinator, said. "None of the six female bombers succeeded in their attacks. They ended up being killed in the explosions." A man who dropped them off in his car then tried to ram a military checkpoint was also unsuccessful, and died in the process, he added. Hamed Satomi, an official of the Borno state emergency management agency, gave a similar account, although he said there were only six bombers. Both organisations were involved in the recovery of the bodies, they said.