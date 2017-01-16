Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria Loses 1,899.7 Megawatts as 7 Power Plants Shut Down

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Jan 16, 2017 at 10:37 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    The shutdown of seven power plants across the country has led to a total electricity load loss of 1,899.7 megawatts.

    power plants 2.jpg

    According to the latest industry data on sector reforms/activities, four plants belonging to the National Integrated Power Projects are shut, while others have remained non-functional for some days.

    The report, which was made available to Punch correspondent in Abuja on Sunday, indicated that a partial system collapse occurred on January 12 this year, adding that the system frequency dropped by eight hertz on the same day.

    The power plants are:

    Geregu NIPP

    Sapele NIPP

    Alaoji NIPP

    Ihovbor NIPP

    Gbarain.

    Okpai (GT11)

    Olorunsogo I (GT2)


    The report further stated that on January 13, the average power sent out was 2,944MW-hour/hour, up by 165MWh/h.

    It stated that the gas constraints accounted for 2,680MW, while grid and water management constraints were both zero megawatt.
     
    kemi, Jan 16, 2017 at 10:37 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments