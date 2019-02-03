The Federal Government on Sunday said it was losing 9 billion dollars (N3.2 trillion) annually due to poor investment in agriculture before the present administration came to power.
The Minister of State for Agriculture, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed this
