The congregation of NKST Church High Level in Makurdi, Benue state are in shock after a man whose identity is yet to be revealed paid a tithe of N42m to the church. NKST Church is an abbreviation for ‘Non go Kristu U Sudan hen Tiv’, meaning the Church of Christ Amongst the Tiv. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the money was paid into the UBA account of the church. Although the resident pastor of the church, Dr. Frederick Ikyaan, initially denied knowledge of such offering, a copy of the church’s quarterly financial report, covering the months of January – March, confirmed the payment of N42million tithe to the church. The report showed that the lodgement was the highest single offering from an individual for the quarter. The money was paid into the church’s account in January. The breakdown of the church’s financial report showed an income of N56.2 million and an expenditure of N33.7 million within the same period. The church’s records also showed that out of the income, N44.6 million was generated from tithe, while a single person accounted for N42 million. The pastor had earlier denied that such amount was received as tithe but later explained that his earlier denial was based on the allegations that the donor was an appointee of the Benue State Government. ”I still stand by my words that the person that gave us that money is not an appointee of the state government. In fact, he does not even stay in Benue but is an indigene of the state," he said. He said there was nothing wrong with the offering and insisted that the church has nothing to hide.