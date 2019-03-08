Business Nigeria nets N2.64trn from cocoa amid smuggling, low output – Newtelegraph

#1
Nigeria earned a paltry N2.64 trillion ($7.24 billion) from cocoa exports in the last five years due to smuggling to Ivory Coast and other neighbouring ports.

Fungi diseases, which resulted to low production, also contributed to the low exports. It was gathered that smugglers preferred …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TAFcCZ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top