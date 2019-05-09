MTN Amazing Data Bundle Only on MyMTNapp and VTU, Download Now - https://nblinks.pro/mtnapp
Today's News Highlights Include:
BREAKING: Ethiopia’s Army Chief Seare Assassinated In Botched Coup – The Trent - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian Prime Minister has confirmed the assassination of General Seare Mekonnen, chief of staff of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces, along with retired Major General Gezal Abera. In an update provided on the botched coup attempt in Amhara region on Saturday, June …...
Stephanie Okereke Linus takes fistula advocacy to Sokoto – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nollywood star, Stephanie Linus, has taken her Obstetric fistula campaign to Sokoto State. Obstetric fistula is a serious disability that can be experienced by women after childbirth.... Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2KyZatG Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
I will combine farming with writing after leaving office — Gov. Seriake Dickson – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
At a time many of his colleagues prefer to go to the Senate at the expiration of their tenure as chief executives of their respective states, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State says.... Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2N5u27u Get More Nigeria Political News
Again, Obaseki, Oshiomhole Trade Tackles over Assembly Crisis – Thisdaylive Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The last has not been heard about the feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole..... Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Y63KD3 Get More Nigeria Political News
Battle for Ministerial Appointments Rages as President Prepares Final List – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As the nation awaits President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial nominees to help him shepherd his second term, there is anxiety and uncertainty amid endless closed-door meetings by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as … Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2RAANg8 Get More...
