‘We’re childhood friends’ — Keyamo speaks on photo with suspect arrested by FBI - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Festus Keyamo, minister of state for Niger Delta affairs, has confirmed that he is friends with Jerry Ikogho (pictured wearing glasses), one of the cyber fraud suspects apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). A picture of Keyamo and Ikogho has been trending online, sparking...
REVEALED: Ihedioha appointed suspect on FBI list into his inauguration committee - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Chika Odionyenma, one of the persons on FBI’s 77-man list of suspected Nigerian fraudsters, was appointed into the inauguration committee of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state. There have been reactions since Thursday when the agency disclosed that many Nigerians were under investigation in...
FBI list: President Buhari blows hot, set to issue Executive Order – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said the federal government is working on an Executive Order, which will tackle fraud and money laundering.... Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZrtOID Get More Nigeria Political News
Wamakko set to establish private varsity in Sokoto - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Sen Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC, Sokoto) is set to establish a private university in Sokoto State. The National Universities Commission (NUC) has presented application and processing forms for the setting up of a private university to the former...
NNPC spends N19.4bn on refineries in one month – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) made N2.012 billion revenues on its ailing refineries and expended N19.433 billion on the same assets in one month.... Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/30KJB6A Get more: Nigeria Business News
