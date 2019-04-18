Nigeria News Today - Buhari Planning To Jail Me In Phantom Coup Plot – Atiku

#1


Today's News Highlights Include:

Buhari Planning To Jail Me In Phantom Coup Plot – Atiku – Naijaloaded
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...lot-–-atiku-–-naijaloaded.386508/#post-434420

Senate passes bill to recognise June 12 as Democracy Day – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...e-june-12-as-democracy-day-–-thecable.386553/

Bauchi assembly passes bill to halt recovery of looted funds – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...t-recovery-of-looted-funds-–-thecable.386552/

Kano emirate: Why I accepted Ganduje’s appointment – Bichi Emir, Bayero breaks silence – Daily Post Nigeria
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ence-–-daily-post-nigeria.386524/#post-434418
 

Attachments

[107]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top