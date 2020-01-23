Today's News Highlights Include
Hosni Mubarak: Former Egyptian President dies aged 91 - BBC NEWS
Mubarak spent three decades in office before a popular uprising swept Egypt. He was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. That conviction was overturned and was Read more
Iran's deputy HEALTH minister tests positive for coronavirus - Dailymail
Irans deputy health minister has tested positive for coronavirus as the crisis deepened in the Islamic republic today. Iraj Harirchi was taken into quarantine just a day after insisting that Iran's death toll was lower than feared in a sweaty appearance at a press conference. Read more
Teenager Steals ₦340,000 After Hiding In Bank's Toilet Overnight – Nairaland
A 16-year-old boy, Adekunle Ayomikun, who allegedly hid in the toilet of a bank overnight and stole N340,000 was yesterday, remanded at Special Correctional Centre for boys in Oregun, by a Lagos magistrate’s court sitting in Igbosere. The defendant, who is facing a count charge of stealing …...
Nigeria may face worse security problems – Buhari's wife, Aisha – Daily Post Nigeria
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Monday, warned that Nigeria may face worse security problems. She, therefore, called for synergy among all security agencies. Aisha urged them to re-strategize and re-examine the security structure with a view to stem the rising cases of terrorism in...
Court jails Metuh 7 years after conviction on 7 counts - LIB
A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh to seven years imprisonment concurrently on seven count charges. Delivering judgment in the charges of money laundering against Metuh, Justice Okon Abang ordered Metuh to pay the sum...
