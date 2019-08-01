Today's News Highlights Include
Sowore: DSS denied me telephone access but granted same to Boko Haram commanders - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, says while arrested Boko Haram commanders in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) are allowed to make calls, he has been denied access to telephone. According to SaharaReporters, Sowore said this on Monday at the federal high...
Court sends Sowore back to DSS custody - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A federal high court in Abuja has remanded Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). The activist has been in detention since August 3 when he was arrested in Lagos. A court had earlier granted him bail but the secret police...
2023: There’s no going back on Igbo presidency – Ohanaeze youths declare – Legit Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is working for the emergence of an Igbo man as Nigeria’s president in 2023. The group expressed confidence that nothing would prevent the Igbo from getting the..... Read more via Legit Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2mcoRFW Get More Nigeria Political News
Bayelsa Election: APC Branded Salts Go Viral As Part Of Campaign Gifts - - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A lot has been happening recently as we draw close to the Bayelsa State Governorship elections, as part of the campaign strategy the flag bearer of APC, branded salts of David Lyon’s and his Deputy’s image is currently making rounds to the locals within the State as part of gift items. We’re...
