Today's News Highlights
‘Declare me winner of presidential election,’ Atiku tells tribunal – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Atiku claims he defeated Buhari by over 1.6 million votes at the polls. Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, to declare him winner of the 2019 presidential election. At the hearing...
Breaking: Tribunal Sacks Dino Melaye -Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has quashed the victory of Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district. Melaye (PDP) was declared winner in the February election by INEC but Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC) approached the tribunal...
Imo: Okorocha stole N1trillion – Ihedioha - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
, has accused former Governor Rochas Okorocha, of stealing N1trillion while in power. This was contained in a statement on Friday issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji. read more
I Have Paid You Back For Massively Voting For Me – Buhari Tells Kano, Kaduna Residents – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari says he has appreciated the people of Kaduna and Kano states for voting for him in last presidential election by giving them two substantive positions in his cabinet. Buhari who got 1, 464,768 votes from Kano, the highest in the February 23 … Read more via...
80 Nigerians indicted for fraud in US: Social media peeved as reactions flood in – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As Nigerians were greeted with the news that the United States has uncovered a money laundering, fraud syndicate of 80 Nigerians, which it termed “historic”, there have been overwhelming reactions from the social media and it is of embarrassment, shock, irritation and disgust. The 80-man fraud...
